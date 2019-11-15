Alibaba confirms US$13 billion Hong Kong IPO

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 15 Nov 2019 2:00PM · 0 Comments

Over-allocation options may take the total value of Alibaba's shares to more than US$13 billion, making it one of the biggest IPOs in Hong Kong for a decade after insurance giant AIA raised US$20.5 billion in 2010. – EPA pic, November 15, 2019.

CHINESE technology giant Alibaba today confirmed plans to list in Hong Kong in what it called a US$13 billion (RM53.9 billion) vote of confidence in the turbulent city’s markets and a step forward in its plans to go global.

The enormous IPO, which Hong Kong had lobbied for, will come as a boost for authorities wrestling with pro-democracy protests that have tarnished the financial hub’s image for order and security and hammered its stock market.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments