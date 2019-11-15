Alibaba confirms US$13 billion Hong Kong IPO

CHINESE technology giant Alibaba today confirmed plans to list in Hong Kong in what it called a US$13 billion (RM53.9 billion) vote of confidence in the turbulent city’s markets and a step forward in its plans to go global.

The enormous IPO, which Hong Kong had lobbied for, will come as a boost for authorities wrestling with pro-democracy protests that have tarnished the financial hub’s image for order and security and hammered its stock market.