Amazon alleges ‘bias’ in US$10 billion contract to Microsoft

AMAZON yesterday challenged the awarding of a US$10 billion (RM42 billion) Pentagon cloud computing contract to Microsoft, alleging “unmistakable bias” in the process.
The 10-year contract for the joint enterprise defence Infrastructure programme, better known as Jedi, ultimately will see all military branches sharing information in a system boosted by artificial intelligence.
