Amazon alleges ‘bias’ in US$10 billion contract to Microsoft

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 15 Nov 2019 8:50AM · 0 Comments

Microsoft will handle all of the Pentagon’s cloud computing needs after winning a US$10 billion contract. – EPA pic, November 15, 2019.

AMAZON yesterday challenged the awarding of a US$10 billion (RM42 billion) Pentagon cloud computing contract to Microsoft, alleging “unmistakable bias” in the process.

The 10-year contract for the joint enterprise defence Infrastructure programme, better known as Jedi, ultimately will see all military branches sharing information in a system boosted by artificial intelligence.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments