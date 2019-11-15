Felda sues Isa, Shahrir over Semarak land deal

FELDA and its subsidiary have filed suits against two former chairmen, Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Shahrir Ab Samad, property development company Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) and 18 others to seek an order to cancel immediately all land ownership transfer instruments in Jalan Semarak.

Felda and Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) as plaintiffs, filed the suits through the high court e-filing in Kuala Lumpur through the law firm Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill by naming the 21 as defendants.