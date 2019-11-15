Felda sues Isa, Shahrir over Semarak land deal

Felda’s previous management sold a valuable plot of land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur, to a little-known developer. The land agency is suing 21 people to recover the asset. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 15, 2019.

FELDA and its subsidiary have filed suits against two former chairmen,  Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Shahrir Ab Samad, property development company Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) and 18 others to seek an order to cancel immediately all land ownership transfer instruments in Jalan Semarak.

Felda and Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) as plaintiffs, filed the suits through the high court e-filing in Kuala Lumpur through the law firm Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill by naming the 21 as defendants.

