Italy to declare emergency after flood ravages Venice
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 14 Nov 2019 9:46PM ·
ITALY is poised to declare a state of emergency for Venice after an exceptional tide surged through churches, shops and homes, causing millions of euros worth of damage to the Unesco city.
Tourists larked around in the flooded St Mark’s Square in the sunshine, snapping selfies in their neon plastic boots and taking advantage of a respite in bad weather which has driven the high tides.
