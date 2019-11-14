Released phone calls link MH17 suspects to high-ranking Russians

Investigators said in a statement they were making a "new witness appeal" based on "recorded telephone calls between the leaders of the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic, a separatist group) and high-ranking Russian officials". – EPA pic, November 14, 2019.

INVESTIGATORS looking into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine released intercepted phone calls today showing close links between “high-ranking” Russian officials and rebel suspects facing trial over the crash.

The international probe said the communications raised questions about the possible involvement of top officials in Moscow in the deployment of the missile that shot down the plane in 2014.

