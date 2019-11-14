Project head, architect butt heads over Notre-Dame reconstruction

THE French army general charged with overseeing the rebuilding of Paris’ fire-mangled Notre-Dame has caused astonishment by publicly telling the cathedral’s chief architect to “shut his mouth” in a sign of tension over the monument’s future look.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin and chief architect Philippe Villeneuve are at odds over whether to replace the cathedral’s spire, which was toppled in an April 15 blaze, with an exact replica, or mix things up with a modern twist.