Project head, architect butt heads over Notre-Dame reconstruction

Published on 14 Nov 2019

Paris' famed Notre-Dame cathedral lost its Gothic spire, roof and many artefacts in a blaze on April 15. There is disagreement on whether to replace the spire with an exact replica or add a modern twist. – AFP pic, November 14, 2019.

THE French army general charged with overseeing the rebuilding of Paris’ fire-mangled Notre-Dame has caused astonishment by publicly telling the cathedral’s chief architect to “shut his mouth” in a sign of tension over the monument’s future look.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin and chief architect Philippe Villeneuve are at odds over whether to replace the cathedral’s spire, which was toppled in an April 15 blaze, with an exact replica, or mix things up with a modern twist.

