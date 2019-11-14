Kuwait PM, cabinet quit amid infighting

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 14 Nov 2019 10:40PM · 0 Comments

Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah has resigned as prime minister of Kuwait, the only Gulf state with a fully elected Parliament and whose government is controlled by the ruling family. – EPA pic, November 14, 2019.

KUWAIT’S prime minister today submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet, said officials, amid infighting between ministers and criticism of their performance.

Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah “submitted the resignation of the cabinet to the emir… in order to allow for a cabinet reshuffle”, said government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem in a statement.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments