Kuwait PM, cabinet quit amid infighting
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 14 Nov 2019 10:40PM ·
KUWAIT’S prime minister today submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet, said officials, amid infighting between ministers and criticism of their performance.
Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah “submitted the resignation of the cabinet to the emir… in order to allow for a cabinet reshuffle”, said government spokesman Tareq al-Mazrem in a statement.
