Cirque du Soleil founder charged with growing cannabis
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 14 Nov 2019 10:00PM ·
THE billionaire founder of acrobatic troupe Cirque du Soleil, Guy Laliberte, was charged in French Polynesia yesterday with allegedly growing cannabis on his private atoll, his lawyer said.
The Canadian entrepreneur was released after being formally charged with possession and cultivation of narcotics.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments