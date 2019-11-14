Second Ebola vaccine introduced in DR Congo

Published on 14 Nov 2019

The Democratic Republic of the Congo in August last year declared an Ebola epidemic in the conflict-wracked eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri. – EPA pic, November 14, 2019.

AUTHORITIES in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today introduced a second vaccine to fight the deadly Ebola virus in the east of the country, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said.

It said the new vaccine, produced by a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is aimed at protecting about 50,000 people over a period of four months.

Comments