Second Ebola vaccine introduced in DR Congo
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 14 Nov 2019 9:20PM ·
AUTHORITIES in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today introduced a second vaccine to fight the deadly Ebola virus in the east of the country, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said.
It said the new vaccine, produced by a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is aimed at protecting about 50,000 people over a period of four months.
