Australia urges restraint from HK cops

AUSTRALIA today made an unusually blunt call for Hong Kong police to respond “proportionately” to escalating protests, and urged the city’s authorities to consider an independent investigation into police conduct.
Urging “restraint” from both protesters and police after violence that has crippled the international financial hub, foreign minister Marise Payne echoed calls from the European Union and the United States for “genuine steps to de-escalate tensions”.
