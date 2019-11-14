Australia urges restraint from HK cops

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 14 Nov 2019 5:20PM · 2 Comments

A policeman hurls a tear gas grenade at protesters in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, on Monday. Australia has today called for Hong Kong police to respond proportionately to escalating protests. – EPA pic, November 14, 2019.

AUSTRALIA today made an unusually blunt call for Hong Kong police to respond “proportionately” to escalating protests, and urged the city’s authorities to consider an independent investigation into police conduct.

Urging “restraint” from both protesters and police after violence that has crippled the international financial hub, foreign minister Marise Payne echoed calls from the European Union and the United States for “genuine steps to de-escalate tensions”.

Comments

  • The hypocrite west and its east agent is making moves now.

    Posted 3 months ago by Tanahair Ku

  • The protesters should show restraint and not do things like setting fire to people who dont agree with them.

    Posted 3 months ago by Leong Hong