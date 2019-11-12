Adam Rosly appeal set for November 25

THE appeal of Ampang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Rosly Abdullah against his conviction and sentence for giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be heard on November 25 at Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Judicial Commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh fixed the date after lawyer Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir, representing Adam Rosly as the appellant, said they had just submitted additional arguments to the prosecution and needed time to study the matter.