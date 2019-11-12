Adam Rosly appeal set for November 25

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 12 Nov 2019 7:08PM · 0 Comments

Adam Rosly Abdullah is appealing his conviction at the Sessions Court in 2018, with his high court date set for November 25, 2019. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 12, 2019.

THE appeal of Ampang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Rosly Abdullah against his conviction and sentence for giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be heard on November 25 at Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Judicial Commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh fixed the date after lawyer Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir, representing Adam Rosly as the appellant, said they had just submitted additional arguments to the prosecution and needed time to study the matter.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments