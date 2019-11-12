Flare-up fears as Palestinian militants, Israel trade fire

ISRAEL’S military killed a commander of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip early today, prompting retaliatory rocket fire and fears of a severe escalation in violence.
Separately in Damascus, Syrian state media reported that an Israeli strike hit the home of another Islamic Jihad militant, killing his son and another person. Israel did not immediately comment on that strike.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments