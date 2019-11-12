HK protesters target public transport as anger swells

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 12 Nov 2019 11:59AM · 0 Comments

Firefighters escorting a man on the tracks as train services are halted in Hong Kong today, renewing the city's chaos during the morning commute. – AFP pic, November 12, 2019.

PROTESTERS struck Hong Kong’s transport network for a second day running today as Western powers voiced concern about spiralling violence after police shot a young demonstrator and another man was set on fire.

Small bands of masked rally-goers blocked roads, threw objects onto railway tracks and held up subway trains, sparking cat-and-mouse clashes with riot police and renewed chaos during the morning commute.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments