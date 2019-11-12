HK protesters target public transport as anger swells

PROTESTERS struck Hong Kong’s transport network for a second day running today as Western powers voiced concern about spiralling violence after police shot a young demonstrator and another man was set on fire.
Small bands of masked rally-goers blocked roads, threw objects onto railway tracks and held up subway trains, sparking cat-and-mouse clashes with riot police and renewed chaos during the morning commute.
