Firefighters fan out as east Australia burns
Published on 12 Nov 2019 2:30PM ·
THOUSANDS of firefighters fanned out across eastern Australia today, as gale-force winds, scorching temperatures and tinder-dry bushland bring “catastrophic” fire conditions.
Dozens of bush fires are already burning out of control, with temperatures expected to climb to 40°C and winds forecast to top 60kph in parts of New South Wales.
