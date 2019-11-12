Firefighters fan out as east Australia burns

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 12 Nov 2019 2:30PM · 0 Comments

A bush fire danger rating sign is seen near Richmond, west of Sydney, today. Gale-force winds, scorching temperatures and tinder-dry bushland are bringing 'catastrophic' fire conditions to eastern Australia. – EPA pic, November 12, 2019.

THOUSANDS of firefighters fanned out across eastern Australia today, as gale-force winds, scorching temperatures and tinder-dry bushland bring “catastrophic” fire conditions.

Dozens of bush fires are already burning out of control, with temperatures expected to climb to 40°C and winds forecast to top 60kph in parts of New South Wales.

