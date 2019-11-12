Ex-US president Carter to undergo head operation

Jimmy Carter is resting at hospital and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him, says The Carter Centre. – EPA pic, November 12, 2019.

FORMER US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised yesterday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, The Carter Centre said.

The 95-year-old “was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls,” The Carter Centre said in a statement, adding that the procedure would take place today.

