Ex-US president Carter to undergo head operation

FORMER US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalised yesterday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, The Carter Centre said.
The 95-year-old “was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls,” The Carter Centre said in a statement, adding that the procedure would take place today.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments