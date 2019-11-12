Sarawak ready for maths, science lessons in English for Year 1 pupils

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 12 Nov 2019 10:47AM · 2 Comments

Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Michael Manyin Jawong says the teaching of maths and science in English for Year One pupils starting next year will not involve national-type schools. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 12, 2019.

SARAWAK is ready to implement the teaching of science and mathematics in English for Year One pupils at 1,026 primary schools beginning January 1 next year.

State Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Michael Manyin Jawong said the administration has spent RM11 million for the purpose.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments

  • Way to go Sarawak.

    Posted 3 months ago by Rupert Lum

  • Great, they can make use of the Saudi teachers on secondment here

    Posted 3 months ago by Yoon Kok