Sarawak ready for maths, science lessons in English for Year 1 pupils
Published on 12 Nov 2019 10:47AM ·
SARAWAK is ready to implement the teaching of science and mathematics in English for Year One pupils at 1,026 primary schools beginning January 1 next year.
State Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Michael Manyin Jawong said the administration has spent RM11 million for the purpose.
