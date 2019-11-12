Burger King launches veggie Whopper in Europe
US fast-food giant Burger King today launched its meatless burger in Europe, hoping to capture a substantial slice of a growing market.
The vegetarian version of its prime Whopper hamburger is being added to the menu in 25 countries and 2,500 restaurants after testing in the US and Sweden.
