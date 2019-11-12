Canada hockey pundit sacked over anti-immigrant tirade

Renowned ice hockey commentator Don Cherry (right) has courted controversy with his outspoken manner and opinions during intermission segments of Hockey Night in Canada for nearly 40 years. – AFP pic, November 12, 2019.

A LEGENDARY Canadian ice hockey commentator was yesterday fired from a long-time broadcasting gig over an on-air rant chiding new immigrants for not honouring fallen soldiers and veterans.

Don Cherry was sacked because of the “divisive remarks” he made during a break in a National Hockey League (NHL) game on Saturday.

