Canada hockey pundit sacked over anti-immigrant tirade
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 12 Nov 2019 11:10AM ·
A LEGENDARY Canadian ice hockey commentator was yesterday fired from a long-time broadcasting gig over an on-air rant chiding new immigrants for not honouring fallen soldiers and veterans.
Don Cherry was sacked because of the “divisive remarks” he made during a break in a National Hockey League (NHL) game on Saturday.
