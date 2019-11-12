British MP in drug scandal steps down
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 12 Nov 2019 9:50AM ·
VETERAN British lawmaker Keith Vaz has announced he is standing down from parliament, just weeks after he was censured in a cocaine scandal.
Vaz, who was born to Goan parents in Yemen, was first elected for the central English city of Leicester in 1987. He will not stand again in next month’s vote, he said on Sunday.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments