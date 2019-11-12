3 theatre performers stabbed onstage in Riyadh

THREE performers were stabbed during a play in the Saudi capital yesterday, said state television, in the first such attack since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment.
The assailant was arrested after he was seen stomping on the stage in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Park during a musical performance by what appeared to be a foreign theatre troupe, television footage showed.
