3 theatre performers stabbed onstage in Riyadh

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 12 Nov 2019 9:10AM

A pro-government newspaper, citing Saudi police, says the suspect in a knife attack at Riyadh's King Abdullah Park yesterday is a 33-year-old Yemeni national. – AFP pic, November 12, 2019.

THREE performers were stabbed during a play in the Saudi capital yesterday, said state television, in the first such attack since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment.

The assailant was arrested after he was seen stomping on the stage in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Park during a musical performance by what appeared to be a foreign theatre troupe, television footage showed.

