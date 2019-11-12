Early voting for Tg Piai by-election begins

Police personnel queuing up to cast their ballots during early voting for the Tg Piai by-election at the Pontian police headquarters this morning. The contest is a six-way fight, with Pakatan and BN being the main contenders. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, November 12, 2019.

ONE polling centre was opened at 8am today to facilitate early voting in the Tanjung Piai by-election for 280 police personnel.

The centre, at the Pontian police headquarters, has two voting streams, one each for the state constituencies of Pekan Nanas and Kukup.

