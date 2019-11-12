Early voting for Tg Piai by-election begins
Published on 12 Nov 2019 8:28AM ·
ONE polling centre was opened at 8am today to facilitate early voting in the Tanjung Piai by-election for 280 police personnel.
The centre, at the Pontian police headquarters, has two voting streams, one each for the state constituencies of Pekan Nanas and Kukup.
