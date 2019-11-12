Boeing expects 737 MAX to fly again in January

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing will conduct final tests to ensure its best-selling 737 MAX can resume flying in 2020. – EPA pic, November 12, 2019.

BOEING said yesterday said it expects the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month.

In a statement, the group said it still hopes to receive certification next month from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), allowing it to resume MAX deliveries to airline customers before the end of the year.

Comments

  • When one is flying, there are only two possible outcomes;one to reach the destination safely and the other one you do not reach the destination at all. I will avoid flying with 737 MAX.

    Posted 3 months ago by Raghu Thiyagarajan

  • Let the American airlines fly 737 for one year and observe whether it's truly save to fly the planes again. The rest of the world has your choice whether to fly in a 737 plane.

    Posted 3 months ago by James Wong