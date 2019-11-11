China accuses US of using UN to ‘meddle’ in Tibet

CHINA accused the US today of using the United Nations to “meddle” in Tibet, as Washington intensifies its bid to prevent Beijing from handpicking the Dalai Lama’s successor.

Last week, Sam Brownback, the United States’ ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the UN to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader.