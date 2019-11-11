Adidas shifts German, US smart factories to Asia

SPORTSWEAR maker Adidas announced today it was closing two niche but flagship factories in Germany and the United States that use robots and 4D printing to make sneakers, shifting the manufacturing to cheaper Asian factories instead.

The production of high-tech running shoes at its so-called speedfactories in Germany’s Ansbach and in the US city of Atlanta “will be discontinued by April 2020 at the latest”, Adidas said in a statement.