China buyers spent RM8.4 billion on Malaysian property in 2018

CHINESE buyers accounted for RM8.4 billion worth of property sales in 2018, which is 12.1% of the total transaction value and 0.4% of total transaction share, according to an economics report from Chinese international property portal, Juwai.com, and Malaysian real estate agency network, IQI Global.

The report said Chinese buyers drove a significant multiplier effect as the impact of their investment spread to other sectors, such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, insurance, and transportation.