EC denies candidate barred from campaigning in Tanjung Piai

THE Election Commission (EC) has denied allegations that several of its Election Campaign Enforcement Officers barred Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election independent candidate Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar from campaigning on November 9.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the allegations over the 6pm incident at the night market in Taman Utama, Pekan Nenas, were unfounded, and that the situation was handled peacefully without untoward incident.