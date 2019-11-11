Vietnam jails critic with Aussie citizenship for ‘terrorism’
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 11 Nov 2019 7:40PM ·
VIETNAM jailed a dissident with Australian citizenship for 12 years today on terrorism charges, his lawyer told AFP, in the one-party state where anti-government criticism is routinely quashed.
Chau Van Kham, who fought against the communists during the Vietnam War, belongs to the outlawed Viet Tan group and was in Vietnam for a fact-finding mission when he was arrested in January.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments