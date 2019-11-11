Vietnam jails critic with Aussie citizenship for ‘terrorism’

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 11 Nov 2019 7:40PM · 0 Comments

Vietnam has jailed a dissident with Aussie citizenship 12 years on terrorism charges. – EPA pic, November 11, 2019.

VIETNAM jailed a dissident with Australian citizenship for 12 years today on terrorism charges, his lawyer told AFP, in the one-party state where anti-government criticism is routinely quashed.

Chau Van Kham, who fought against the communists during the Vietnam War, belongs to the outlawed Viet Tan group and was in Vietnam for a fact-finding mission when he was arrested in January. 

