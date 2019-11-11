Beijing slams Pompeo for ‘Cold War thinking’ in Berlin speech

CHINA today accused Mike Pompeo of “outdated Cold War thinking” after the US secretary of state warned against a Chinese threat to Western freedoms.
Pompeo – who spoke in Germany on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall – said the Chinese Communist Party “uses tactics and methods to suppress its own people that would be horrifyingly familiar to former East Germans”.
