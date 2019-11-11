Cyclone death toll rises to 24 in Bangladesh, India

THE death toll from a cyclone that barrelled into the coasts of Bangladesh and India has risen to 24, authorities said today, as the two nations assess the scale of devastation wreaked by the powerful storm.
Bangladesh carried out one of its biggest ever evacuation drives, moving some 2.1 million people to cyclone shelters specially built to minimise casualties from such storms, which can claim thousands of victims.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments