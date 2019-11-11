Iran says new oil find adds only 22 billion barrels to reserves
IRAN’S oil minister today said Monday an oil field whose discovery President Hassan Rouhani announced at the weekend adds only 22.2 billion barrels to the country’s estimated crude reserves.
Out of the amount at the site, only a tenth – 2.2 billion barrels – can be extracted due to technological limitations, the minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, told reporters in Tehran.
