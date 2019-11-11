Ex-chief judge now Prasarana chairman
Updated 3 months ago
Published on 11 Nov 2019 4:18PM ·
FORMER chief judge of Malaya Zaharah Ibrahim has been appointed chairman of government-linked, public transport owner and operator Prasarana Group effective today.
In a statement, Prasarana said Zaharah is filling the vacancy left by Khalid Abu Bakar who resigned on August 17 last year.
