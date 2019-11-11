Guan Eng rubbishes Wee Ka Siong capability jibe

Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (centre, left) says DAP Johor chief Liew Chin Tong is on the campaign trail in Tanjung Piai to help Karmaine Sardini (centre, left) as a fellow Johorean. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, November 11, 2019.

THERE is nothing wrong with Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong assisting Pakatan Harapan candidate for Tanjung Piai Karmaine Sardini in communicating with the Chinese community, according to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

“We are all in the PH coalition and we want to help each other, so we have offered that assistance, to show that we are all multiracial.

Comments

  • Perhaps wee Wee is thinking how MCA is campaigning there without UMNO and PAS?

    Posted 3 months ago by Yoon Kok