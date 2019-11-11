Guan Eng rubbishes Wee Ka Siong capability jibe

THERE is nothing wrong with Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong assisting Pakatan Harapan candidate for Tanjung Piai Karmaine Sardini in communicating with the Chinese community, according to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

“We are all in the PH coalition and we want to help each other, so we have offered that assistance, to show that we are all multiracial.