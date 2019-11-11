Sarawak’s new transport ministry to propose masterplan

SARAWAK’S newly set up transport ministry is set to come up with plans to make all modes of transportation a breeze for everyone, with immediate action to establish a public transport committee at the state and divisional levels.
Minister Lee Kim Shin said the proposed committee, which is expected to be set up by end of this year, is essential for successful project delivery.
