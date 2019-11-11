India arrests dozens over posts on top court’s holy site ruling

INDIAN police have arrested dozens of people over social media comments that allegedly threaten “communal harmony” after the Supreme Court awarded a holy site once used for a mosque to Hindus, said officials today.
The site in the northern city of Ayodhya has, in the past, caused communal riots that left thousands dead, and security forces have been on alert since the verdict was announced on Saturday. Hindu and Muslim leaders have called for calm.
