A BUS driver pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court in Balik Pulau, Penang today to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs that led to the death of a teenager on November 7.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, S. Peter Paul, 49, was alleged to have been driving a bus under the influence of drugs, which resulted in the death of 16-year-old Muhammad Saifullah Mohammad Hafiez.