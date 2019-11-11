Arrest warrant out for Bolivia’s Morales
Updated 3 months ago
Published on 11 Nov 2019 1:00PM ·
EVO Morales, who yesterday resigned as Bolivia’s president after losing army and police support, said there is a warrant for his arrest.
“I declare to the world and the people of Bolivia that a police official publicly said he has instructions to execute an order of illegal apprehension against my person,” he tweeted.
Comments