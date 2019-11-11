Music legend Neil Young seeks US citizenship to vote in 2020 election

Canadian singer Neil Young says he has passed a US citizenship exam, but needs to undergo another test because he smokes pot. – AFP pic, November 11, 2019.

CANADIAN music legend Neil Young said he has applied for US citizenship to be able to vote next year, but his use of marijuana is complicating things.

The 73-year-old said on his website last weekend he has passed a citizenship exam, in which he answered honestly the questions posed to him.

