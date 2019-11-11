Chinese consumers spend billions in Single’s Day extravaganza

A screen shows the gross merchandise volume after 12 minutes 49 seconds of Singles Day sales, as it reaches more than US$7.14 billion. – AFP pic, November 11, 2019.

E-COMMERCE giant Alibaba today filled billions of dollars in orders during China’s annual Singles Day shopping frenzy, the world’s biggest 24-hour shopping event.

Total gross merchandise volume settled through the company’s payments platform Alipay hit US$14.3 billion (RM59.2 billion) within 63 minutes and 59 seconds, according to Alibaba – 43 minutes ahead of last year’s pace.

