Merkel coalition avoids crisis with pensions deal

GERMAN coalition parties yesterday reached a deal on pensions reform, avoiding a political crisis that had threatened to collapse the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
After difficult talks, Merkel’s conservative CDU and its Bavarian partner, CSU, agreed with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) on a deal to top up basic pensions for low-income recipients who have worked all their lives.
