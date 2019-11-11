Merkel coalition avoids crisis with pensions deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said this will be her last term, due to end in the autumn of 2021. – EPA pic, November 11, 2019.

GERMAN coalition parties yesterday reached a deal on pensions reform, avoiding a political crisis that had threatened to collapse the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After difficult talks, Merkel’s conservative CDU and its Bavarian partner, CSU, agreed with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) on a deal to top up basic pensions for low-income recipients who have worked all their lives.

