WWII film Midway debuts at top of N. America box office

MIDWAY, a new take on the pivotal naval battle between the US and Japan in the Pacific during World War II, opened atop the North American box office over the weekend with an estimated US$17.5 million (RM72.3 million) in ticket sales, said an industry group yesterday.

Director Roland Emmerich’s PG-rated film from Lionsgate looks at the four-day battle between Japanese and US aircraft carrier groups in June 1942 that is widely considered a turning point in the war in the Pacific.