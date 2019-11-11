Morales quits as Bolivia president

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 11 Nov 2019 7:55AM · 0 Comments

Bolivians cheering in the streets of La Paz after Evo Morales announced his resignation as president yesterday. The country has seen weeks-long protests following his controversial re-election to a fourth term in October 20 polls. – EPA pic, November 11, 2019.

EVO Morales yesterday announced his resignation as Bolivia’s president, caving in following three weeks of sometimes violent protests over his disputed re-election and after the army and police withdrew their backing.

“I resign (from) my post as president,” said the leftist in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which several ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America’s longest-serving president crumbled.

