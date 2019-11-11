Morales quits as Bolivia president

EVO Morales yesterday announced his resignation as Bolivia’s president, caving in following three weeks of sometimes violent protests over his disputed re-election and after the army and police withdrew their backing.
“I resign (from) my post as president,” said the leftist in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which several ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America’s longest-serving president crumbled.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments