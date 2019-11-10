Romania votes for president with liberal incumbent favoured

ROMANIA voted in the first round of a presidential election today, with pro-European incumbent Klaus Iohannis the favourite to win, potentially adding to a liberal fightback against the region’s prevailing nationalism.
Iohannis of the centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) repeatedly clashed with the beleaguered government of the left-wing Social Democrat (PSD) party, which collapsed last month.
