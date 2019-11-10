Romania votes for president with liberal incumbent favoured

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis holds his ballot as he exits the voting booth at the Jean Monet polling station during the first round of presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, today. EPA pic, November 10, 2019.

ROMANIA voted in the first round of a presidential election today, with pro-European incumbent Klaus Iohannis the favourite to win, potentially adding to a liberal fightback against the region’s prevailing nationalism.

Iohannis of the centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) repeatedly clashed with the beleaguered government of the left-wing Social Democrat (PSD) party, which collapsed last month.

