Agong joins festivities at Entrepreneur Carnival
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 10 Nov 2019 1:59PM ·
YANG di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today graced the Cooperative Entrepreneur Carnival organised by the Entrepreneur Development Ministry.
He was received by Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof and Putrajaya Corporation president Aminuddin Hassim.
