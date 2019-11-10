Berliners party, pop fizzy to mark 30 years of fall of wall

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 10 Nov 2019 9:50AM · 0 Comments

Fireworks during the public show for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall yesterday at the Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor) in Berlin. – AFP pic, November 10, 2019.

JUST as every year since November 9, 1989, Kaethe Struebing was waiting for her family at a former East Berlin checkpoint to pop open a bottle in celebration of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“I’m waiting for my daughter-in-law, who’s from the Netherlands. We’d never have met her if the borders hadn’t opened,” she told AFP yesterday as Germany marked 30 years since overwhelmed East German guards threw open the borders to the West.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments