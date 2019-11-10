Berliners party, pop fizzy to mark 30 years of fall of wall

JUST as every year since November 9, 1989, Kaethe Struebing was waiting for her family at a former East Berlin checkpoint to pop open a bottle in celebration of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“I’m waiting for my daughter-in-law, who’s from the Netherlands. We’d never have met her if the borders hadn’t opened,” she told AFP yesterday as Germany marked 30 years since overwhelmed East German guards threw open the borders to the West.