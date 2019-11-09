2 women crushed by lorry in morning accident
Updated 3 months ago
Published on 9 Nov 2019 9:33PM
TWO women were killed after the car they were in was crushed by an overturned lorry laden with sand at the Persiaran Kewajipan exit heading to the Shah Alam Highway this morning.
Goh Liew Suan, 70, and her daughter Jan Boudeville Leong Mei Li, 48 died on the spot in the 10am incident.
