New private doctors’ consultation fees to be announced by year-end

Health minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad says the new rates for private doctor consultations will be ready to year-end, subject to the approval of the cabinet. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 9, 2019.

THE Health Ministry will announce the new consultation fees for private general medical practitioners by the end of this year.

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the review on the matter was currently in the final stage.

