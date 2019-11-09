New private doctors’ consultation fees to be announced by year-end

THE Health Ministry will announce the new consultation fees for private general medical practitioners by the end of this year.
Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the review on the matter was currently in the final stage.
