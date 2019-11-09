5 Mexican cops killed in ambush

AT least five police officers were killed after they were ambushed in a small community nestled in the highlands of the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, local authorities reported.
The policemen were attacked late yesterday afternoon, according to the secretary of state security, as they patrolled La Cementera de San Vicente Coatlan, a community of about 4,000 inhabitants, roughly 80km from the state capital.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments