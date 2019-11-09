Bangladesh evacuates 100,000 as Cyclone Bulbul approaches
BANGLADESH authorities have evacuated around 100,000 people from the country’s low-lying coastal villages and islands with Cyclone Bulbul set to slam into the country later today, officials said.
The Meteorological Department has asked local authorities and two ports to raise their highest alert, as the cyclone is expected to unleash a storm surge as high as 2m in coastal districts.
