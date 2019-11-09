Mutual respect, love will bolster solidarity, says Agong

MUTUAL respect, and feelings of love and justice based on Islamic principles are the recipe for solidarity and harmony in the administration of the country comprising various religions and races, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In his royal address in conjunction with the national-level Maulidur Rasul 1441H/2019 celebration, he said Prophet Muhammad’s administration emphasised love among each other and could be used as an example to generate solidarity among the people.