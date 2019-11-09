Mutual respect, love will bolster solidarity, says Agong

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 9 Nov 2019 3:10PM · 0 Comments

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah calls on all to appreciate and practise Islamic teachings, and make Prophet Muhammad a role model in life. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 9, 2019.

MUTUAL respect, and feelings of love and justice based on Islamic principles are the recipe for solidarity and harmony in the administration of the country comprising various religions and races, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In his royal address in conjunction with the national-level Maulidur Rasul 1441H/2019 celebration, he said Prophet Muhammad’s administration emphasised love among each other and could be used as an example to generate solidarity among the people.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments