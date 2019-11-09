Instagram test of hiding ‘likes’ spreading to US

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 9 Nov 2019 4:00PM · 0 Comments

Facebook-owned Instagram earlier this year announced it was testing hiding like counts and video view tallies in more than a half-dozen countries, with account holders still able to see the numbers but masking amounts from others. – EPA pic, November 9, 2019.

INSTAGRAM chief Adam Mosseri yesterday said that a test of hiding “likes” at the image and photo-sharing social network will spread to the US.

“Heads up! We’ve been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year,” Mosseri said in a tweet.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments